Liberia: NCF Graduates 52 Students Through Speed School Program

BUCHANAN — The Nyonblee Cares Foundation (NCF) has graduated 52 children from its Speed School Program, providing them with an opportunity to transition into Liberia's formal education system after being out of school.

The graduation marked the foundation's sixth commencement exercise and highlighted its continued efforts to address educational barriers facing children from underserved communities.

The Speed School Program provides accelerated learning opportunities for out-of-school children, generally between the ages of 6 and 14, helping them acquire foundational literacy and numeracy skills before transitioning into formal schools.

CALL FOR GREATER SUPPORT FOR EDUCATION

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Madam Julia Duncan Cassell, former superintendent of Grand Bassa County and guest speaker at the ceremony, stressed that every child deserves access to education and urged communities to support initiatives that provide learning opportunities to disadvantaged children.

Cassell said she accepted the invitation to speak because of her commitment to children's education and the importance of expanding educational opportunities in Grand Bassa County.

She called on parents, religious leaders, and community members to encourage children to take advantage of programs designed to help them enter or return to school.

She also urged national authorities to strengthen the education sector to ensure that educational opportunities reach all children, including those in underserved communities.

Cassell emphasized the importance of elementary education, describing it as the foundation upon which children's future academic development depends.

She said Liberia needs educated people from different professional backgrounds to achieve national progress.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, founder of the foundation, emphasized the importance of ensuring that children from disadvantaged backgrounds have access to education, regardless of their families' financial circumstances.

She said the initiative was established to help children who could not attend school because their parents lacked the financial resources to support their education.

According to Senator Lawrence, the foundation has worked with sponsors to help students who complete the program continue their education from fourth grade through twelfth grade.

She expressed appreciation to the foundation's sponsors in Liberia and the United States, as well as its boards, teachers, and parents, for supporting the initiative.

Lawrence also called for the program's expansion into additional communities in Grand Bassa County, noting that reaching more children would require additional classrooms, teachers, and specialized training for instructors.

She emphasized that the initiative demonstrates how education programs can be organized within communities without necessarily requiring the construction of conventional school buildings.

A SECOND CHANCE FOR OUT-OF-SCHOOL CHILDREN

George S. Stewart, Director of the Nyonblee Cares Foundation, described the graduation as the result of sustained efforts to help children who have missed out on formal education return to the classroom.

Stewart disclosed that 52 of the 60 students enrolled in the graduating group had completed the program and were transitioning into formal education.

He also announced that the foundation was bringing 217 additional students into the program across several locations, including Grand Bassa County and Montserrado County.

According to Stewart, the Speed School initiative was introduced to help address the educational gaps affecting children who had never attended school or were older than the typical age for their grade level.

He explained that the program uses an accelerated learning approach to help children develop basic literacy and numeracy skills within a period of approximately 10 months.

Depending on their performance, students can advance to different grade levels, with some progressing to fourth grade and others entering lower grades.

Stewart said the program offers children an opportunity to catch up academically and enter the formal education system without remaining disadvantaged by years of missed schooling.

He described the initiative as complementary to the government's efforts to improve school enrollment and expand educational access across Liberia.

However, he acknowledged that keeping children in school after graduation remains a major concern, particularly for families facing financial difficulties.

He said the foundation is exploring ways to support students beyond the accelerated learning stage to reduce the risk of them dropping out of formal school.

BEYOND THE CLASSROOM

Established in 2011 by Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, the Nyonblee Cares Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization operating in Liberia and the United States under the motto, "Care That Never Stops."

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The foundation focuses on education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, with particular attention to underserved communities in Grand Bassa County and initiatives extending to other parts of Liberia.

In addition to the Speed School Program, the foundation supports students through scholarships and sponsorships and promotes science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, robotics, and mentorship.

Its healthcare interventions include a Mobile Clinic Program, launched in 2011 to bring basic medical services closer to rural and underserved communities, and a Surgical Outreach Program that assists patients facing financial barriers to treatment.

The foundation reported that more than 600 people had benefited from its health programs in 2026.

Through its educational and healthcare initiatives, the organization continues to work with sponsors, development partners, educational institutions, and community groups to reach vulnerable populations.

The graduation of the 52 students represents another step in the foundation's effort to help out-of-school children overcome educational barriers and gain access to formal learning opportunities.

The foundation has also called for additional sponsorship to ensure that children transitioning into formal schools receive the continued support needed to complete their education.