Malawi: Magistrate Finds Case to Answer Over Panga Attacks

Eight men accused of attacking civil servants with pangas during a 2025 pay protest in Lilongwe must now defend themselves in court, after a magistrate ruled that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence to proceed.

The suspects are Eric Phakamisa, Bruno Makina, Davie Malamula, Alfred Kadula, Lameck Manduwa Mkasa, Howard Anusa Kadango, Lester Kanjunga and Issa Saidi.

They face charges of acts intended to cause grievous harm, one of which relates to an assault on a primary school teacher, Monica Mkandawire, who was allegedly struck with a panga.

The civil servants had gathered at Botanical Gardens in Lilongwe to protest against a 20 percent salary increase granted by the then Malawi Congress Party administration. They wanted 40 percent.

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Delivering the ruling, Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Bracious Kondowe said the prosecution had produced enough evidence to require the accused to answer the charges.

Three of the accused were absent when the decision was delivered. Two were reportedly attending a funeral in Blantyre, and the third was unwell.

Their lawyer, Isabel Gadama, said she would inform them of the ruling.

Malawi Police Service head of prosecution Prescott Mwayiulipo welcomed the decision and said the court had moved the matter forward expeditiously.

The prosecution has 10 witnesses.

The case has been adjourned to December 7, 2026, when the defence is expected to begin presenting its evidence.