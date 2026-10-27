Malawi: Chakwera's Return Bid Exposes the MCP's Unfinished Battle With Its Past

Lazarus Chakwera has never appeared inclined towards political retirement. Just a year after losing power to Peter Mutharika, the former president has declared his intention to contest the 2030 election on the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket, reigniting debate over both his future and that of the party he led for more than a decade.

Addressing MCP representatives in Blantyre, Chakwera struck a defiant tone. "No one can set limits for me," he said, warning opponents not to waste resources trying to stop him.

His allies insist the push for another bid is coming from party structures rather than from Chakwera himself.

The declaration, however, has exposed deepening divisions within the MCP. Beneath the public endorsements lies a broader struggle over succession, leadership and control of the party machinery ahead of grassroots elections scheduled for 2027.

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For supporters, Chakwera remains the party's biggest political asset and the figure best placed to challenge for power again.

For critics, his latest move risks delaying a necessary transition and reopening questions the party has yet to resolve since its 2025 defeat.

The contest is already being fought through internal structures. Competing factions are seeking influence over regional and district committees whose delegates will ultimately shape the party's future leadership.

Among those reportedly positioning themselves for a post-Chakwera era is former State House chief of staff Prince Kapondamgaga.

Yet the most serious obstacle to Chakwera's ambitions may not be political but constitutional.

At the centre of the dispute is Article 31 of the MCP constitution, which governs the tenure of the party president.

Critics argue that the provision effectively prevents Chakwera from returning after losing the 2025 election. An exception exists for a sitting president seeking another term, but opponents maintain that it does not apply to a former office-holder.

According to senior party figures, a legal opinion presented to Chakwera months ago concluded that his return would require an amendment to the constitution. Without such a change, any attempt to proceed could face an immediate legal challenge.

The episode highlights a dilemma faced by many parties after electoral defeat: whether to rally behind a familiar leader or use the setback as an opportunity for renewal.

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Chakwera's supporters view continuity as the safest route back to power. His critics believe long-term recovery requires fresh leadership and a new direction.

What is clear is that the debate can no longer be postponed. Chakwera's announcement has transformed a quiet internal discussion into an open contest over authority, succession and the meaning of the party's own rules.

For now, the former president remains adamant that no one can impose limits on his political future.

The unanswered question is whether the MCP constitution can. In the months ahead, that may prove far more consequential than any endorsement secured from within the party ranks.