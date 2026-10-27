Malawi: 'Senseless Attacks' - Misa Malawi,PAC Demand Arrests Over Church Violence

Press freedom and civic groups have demanded arrests over violence that marred the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod's 150th anniversary celebrations on Sunday.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter and the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) have called on authorities to arrest those involved.

Misa wants the arrest of those who assaulted three journalists.

PAC has extended the call to include those who attacked Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials and smashed some of their vehicles.

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In a press statement, Misa chairperson Felix Washon urged police to investigate, including claims that officers watched the crime being committed.

He also called on the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to conduct its own investigation and discipline party supporters suspected of attacking the journalists.

"Misa Malawi strongly condemns these senseless attacks on journalists who were merely doing their job," the statement said. "It is high time impunity for crimes against journalists" was brought to an end.

PAC's Gilford Matonga said the violence was a disgrace to democracy and to the leadership that has been calling for peace.

"Whosoever is behind this is fighting against the wishes of the people of Malawi and the wishes of the President of this country and should be ashamed," he said.

DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba distanced the party from the incident on Sunday and called on police to investigate the assault.

National Police spokesperson Gladys Chiwawula confirmed a complaint had been received from journalist Kondwani Nyondo and said investigations were under way.

"I want to assure Malawians that we are committed to making sure that people are living peacefully, without fear," she said.