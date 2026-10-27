Angola Lead Cosafa Charge As FIFA Under-15 World Cup Enters Next Phase

Angola have emerged as the standout COSAFA side at the inaugural FIFA Under-15 World Cup & Festival in Azerbaijan, winning all five of their group matches to remain in contention for the tournament's top honour as the competition moves into its second phase on Wednesday.

The Southern African nation was the only one of the 14 COSAFA representatives to finish top of its group, while South Africa, Zambia and Madagascar also produced impressive performances to earn places in the second tier.

The historic tournament in Baku features 189 national teams playing eight-a-side football, with matches lasting 40 minutes. The opening group stage was completed on Monday, with teams now divided into six tiers for the remainder of the competition.

Angola provided one of the best performances by an African team, winning all five Group J matches to finish with 15 points, scoring 17 goals and conceding six.

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They opened with a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia before defeating China 3-2 and Japan 2-1, two results that underlined the quality of their campaign.

Victories over the Central African Republic and Solomon Islands completed a perfect record as Angola finished five points ahead of China and Japan.

They now enter Tier A, which brings together the 32 group winners to compete for the overall FIFA Under-15 World Cup title.

South Africa finished second in Group A with 10 points from five matches, winning three, drawing one and losing one.

They scored 25 goals, including an 8-0 victory over Maldives and a remarkable 13-1 triumph against Anguilla.

Their campaign also included a 3-2 win over France and a goalless draw with group winners Estonia, although a 2-1 defeat to Kosovo ultimately proved costly.

Zambia also impressed, winning four of their five Group X matches and scoring 22 goals. Their biggest victory was a 13-0 demolition of Montserrat, while they also defeated Tanzania 3-1 and Moldova 2-1. A 3-1 defeat to Uruguay meant they finished second on 12 points, level with the South Americans.

Madagascar were another regional success story, collecting 12 points in Group T with four victories, including a 2-0 win over COSAFA rivals Mozambique. Their only defeat was a narrow 1-0 loss to group winners Venezuela.

All three nations move into Tier B, where the group runners-up will compete for positions 33 to 64 overall. Malawi produced three victories in Group B, beating Chinese Taipei 3-2, Oman 3-1 and Suriname 3-1.

Defeats to Algeria and Argentina left the Junior Flames third with nine points, having scored 11 goals.

Mozambique recovered from their opening defeat against Madagascar to finish third in Group T with 10 points, recording three wins and a draw.

Their campaign included an entertaining 6-5 victory over Puerto Rico and a 1-1 draw against group winners Venezuela.

Namibia also registered three victories to finish third in Group AC with nine points. They started with an emphatic 8-0 success against São Tomé and Príncipe and added wins over Bermuda and the British Virgin Islands.

Zimbabwe collected six points in Group C with victories over Cambodia and Montenegro, finishing fourth behind the Republic of Ireland, England and Nicaragua.

Botswana also earned six points, defeating Papua New Guinea and Mongolia, but found the going tougher against Mali, Peru and Belarus in Group O.

Lesotho began with an encouraging 3-2 win over Gabon but lost their remaining three games to finish fourth in Group I.

Mauritius recorded a convincing 5-0 opening victory over Brunei Darussalam before taking one further point to finish fourth in Group R. Those four nations will compete in Tier D.

Comoros collected four points in Group X, while Eswatini earned three points in Group M. Seychelles secured one point from four games in the five-team Group V.

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All 14 COSAFA sides remain involved, with no teams eliminated after the opening phase.

The next round of matches takes place on Wednesday, 28 October, followed by further fixtures on Thursday and the six tier finals on Friday, 30 October, at Baku's Crystal Hall.

Angola will seek to continue their perfect record against fellow group winners in Tier A, while South Africa, Zambia and Madagascar will test themselves against the other second-placed teams in Tier B.

The tournament-stage draw will determine their next opponents, with all teams guaranteed further matches regardless of results.

Beyond silverware, the competition provides an unprecedented development opportunity for the region's young players, who will gain exposure to opponents from across the world.

For Angola, however, there is now the added possibility of becoming the first winners of a FIFA competition designed to give the next generation of footballers a global stage.