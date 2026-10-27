Rescue teams have recovered two bodies from the rubble of a collapsed building under construction at Holy City Church in Bwerenga, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District, although police have so far confirmed one death.

One of the deceased has been identified as a resident of Nansana Municipality (whose identity is being withheld on compassionate ground for now), according to information obtained by Nile Post.

A source who participated in the search and rescue operation on Monday evening told the Nile Post that two bodies had been retrieved from the debris following the collapse of the multi-storey structure.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala confirmed one person had died but said she was only on her way to the scene so she would be able to get the right information from the ground.

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Police had earlier confirmed that approximately 22 people had been rescued and were being evacuated to Entebbe Grade B Hospital for medical attention.

The incident occurred at Holy City Church, which belongs to Pastor Ronnie Makabai of Brother Ronnies Ministries.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said rescue operations were continuing as emergency teams searched for anyone who might still be trapped beneath the rubble.

"Rescue operations are ongoing, with approximately 22 people rescued so far," Kawala said.

Preliminary findings indicate that the collapsed structure was an extension of the main church building and had reached the fourth floor at the time of the incident.

The cause of the collapse had not been established by the time of publication, with police saying investigations were ongoing.

Emergency response teams have been working at the scene to search the debris, assist survivors and establish the full extent of the casualties.

Police had not publicly confirmed the reported recovery of the second body or provided a comprehensive account of the people affected by the collapse.

Nile Post will update this story as authorities release further information about the casualties and the circumstances surrounding the incident.