Uganda: Cabinet Approves Uganda's Human Rights Report for UN Review

Cabinet has approved Uganda's national report on progress and challenges in human rights ahead of its submission to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

Minister for ICT and National Guidance Justine Kasule Lumumba announced the decision at the Media Centre on Tuesday, explaining that the report would be submitted to the UN body through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Universal Periodic Review is a United Nations process through which member states assess one another's human rights records and make recommendations on how to improve compliance with international human rights obligations.

The process provides Uganda with an opportunity to present measures it has taken to promote and protect human rights, outline areas where progress has been made and identify challenges that remain unresolved.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Lumumba, Uganda's report covers efforts to strengthen national human rights institutions, improve access to justice and protect women and children.

It also addresses refugee protection, social protection, education, healthcare, business and human rights, and the management of climate change-related issues.

These areas touch on citizens' access to justice and essential services, personal safety, protection from discrimination and the extent to which their rights are respected.

However, the minister said approval of the report should not be interpreted as meaning that all human rights challenges had been resolved. Instead, the document presents the government's account of the country's record for examination through the international review process.

"Our responsibility is to build on the progress made and address the gaps that remain," Lumumba said.

Uganda's participation in the fourth review cycle will take place through established international channels, with the report serving as the basis for examining the country's human rights performance and identifying areas for further action.

The Universal Periodic Review applies to all UN member states and is conducted under the Human Rights Council.

During the process, countries receive recommendations from other member states on measures they could take to strengthen human rights protections.

The recommendations provide a framework for assessing progress and identifying reforms that may be needed before a country's next review.