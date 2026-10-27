South Africa: Deadline Looms for NSFAS Applications

Students who have not yet applied for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding for the 2027 academic year have four days left to submit their applications before the closing date on 31 October.

Applications opened on 18 September 2026, with NSFAS recording 868 626 applications on its dashboard on 19 October.

The figures reflect a substantial number of applications, with 800 382 submitted by prospective university students and 68 244 by Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college applicants.

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Female applicants accounted for 616 558 (70.98%) of the total, while male applicants numbered 252 068 (29.02%).

The dashboard also showed that 653 778 applicants were beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), while 214 848 were non-SASSA applicants.

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has urged prospective students, particularly those currently in Grade 12, to apply before the deadline.

"I want to take this opportunity to call on those, especially those who are doing Grade 12, to apply now, and not wait for the 31st of October when the applications close. Don't pay anyone to apply for NSFAS," Manamela said.

Applications can be submitted through the official NSFAS website, www.nsfas.org.za, or via the official NSFAS mobile application.

NSFAS has urged applicants to ensure that their information is accurate and complete, and that all required supporting documents are submitted.

The scheme has also warned applicants against fraudulent social media accounts and unauthorised individuals who demand payment for application assistance or promise guaranteed funding.