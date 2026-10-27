Kenya: KDF Deploys Specialised Rescue Team to Eastleigh Building Collapse

Nairobi — The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has deployed specialised rescue teams, canine units and equipment to support ongoing efforts to locate survivors following the collapse of a building along 9th Street in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The military personnel have joined a multi-agency operation involving emergency responders, with the teams working to clear debris, access trapped sections of the building and rescue anyone who may still be alive beneath the rubble.

In a statement, the KDF said it had deployed specialised Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams, a Rapid Response Unit (RRU) from the Kenya Air Force and canine units to reinforce the search and rescue operation.

The teams are also using specialised vehicles and equipment to facilitate debris clearance and improve access to areas affected by the collapse.

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The operation brings together the National Police Service, Kenya Red Cross Society, Nairobi County Fire Brigade, National Disaster Management Unit, National Disaster Operations Centre, Ministry of Health, St John Ambulance and other emergency responders.

The coordinated efforts have so far resulted in the recovery of six survivors, including two rescued during subsequent operations.

The two survivors were reported to be in stable condition and were referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for further medical attention and monitoring.

Rescue teams continued to cautiously clear the debris and examine the collapsed structure as they pursued leads on the possible presence of additional survivors.

Excavators and specialised equipment provided by the KDF, National Youth Service and Nairobi City County have been deployed to help remove the rubble and facilitate access to affected sections of the building.

The General Officer Commanding Central Command, Major General William Kamoiro, visited the scene to assess the progress of the rescue operation, engage emergency responders and express solidarity with families affected by the incident.

The KDF said its involvement reflected the military's commitment to supporting civilian authorities during humanitarian emergencies and disasters.

Beyond its primary responsibility of safeguarding the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the military provides specialised capabilities, personnel and logistical support during emergencies requiring rapid mobilisation.

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The KDF deployment comes as the multi-agency rescue operation enters its fourth day following the collapse of the multi-storey building under construction along 9th Street in Eastleigh on Friday, October 23.

The building's ground floor and basement housed commercial premises that were occupied at the time of the incident, raising fears that traders and other members of the public could have been caught in the collapse.

The operation has been complicated by the extent of the structural damage, with engineers describing the collapse pattern as resembling a "pancake collapse", in which floors fall onto those below them. The arrangement of heavy concrete slabs and debris presents challenges for rescuers seeking to reach possible survivors without destabilising the remaining structure.

The disaster has also triggered investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collapse. The Engineers Board of Kenya has launched a probe into possible contributing factors and the role of professionals involved in the project, while the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has been directed to investigate possible wrongdoing.