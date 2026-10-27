Kenya: Nps Assures Security for KPSEA, KJSEA Candidates Despite Heavy Rains

27 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) has deployed officers across the country to secure the ongoing Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA), with examinations entering their second day amid heavy rains in several parts of the country.

The police said officers were providing round-the-clock security for examination containers and overseeing the safe transportation of examination materials to and from assessment centres to prevent disruptions and safeguard the integrity of the exercise.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NPS said its officers were continuing with security operations despite challenging weather conditions to ensure learners complete the assessments without interruption.

The service said it was working closely with National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), the Ministry of Education and school heads to ensure the smooth administration of the national assessments.

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The multi-agency coordination is intended to strengthen security arrangements throughout the examination period and ensure examination materials are handled safely.

The police have also urged members of the public to cooperate with security officers and report any suspicious activities or information that could compromise the integrity of the assessments.

Reports can be made to education officials, school heads or the nearest police station. The public can also contact emergency services through the toll-free numbers 999 and 911, report information to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) through 0800 722 203, or reach the DCI via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The NPS wished all KPSEA and KJSEA candidates success as they undertake the assessments, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring a safe and orderly examination period nationwide.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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