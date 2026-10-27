Rwanda: Cabinet Appoints Claudette Mukashyaka As New Auditor General

26 October 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

Claudette Mukashyaka has been appointed the Auditor General of State Finances, replacing Alexis Kamuhire, following a Cabinet meeting held on Monday, October 26.

Kamuhire took up the position on October 13, 2021 after replacing Obadiah Biraro.

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Mukashyaka brings more than 15 years of experience in internal auditing and four years in external auditing. She previously served as Chief Audit Executive at I&M Bank Rwanda and worked at the Office of the Auditor General of State Finances.

She holds ACCA and CPA (Rwanda) qualifications and is an Internal Audit Quality Assessor. She received an ACCA Certificate of Excellence after being ranked the top student in Rwanda and 31st worldwide in the Advanced Audit and Assurance paper.

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Mukashyaka serves as vice-president in charge of the private sector at the Institute of Internal Auditors Rwanda and as an audit committee chairperson.

The Cabinet also appointed Gratien Kubwimana as Deputy Auditor General at the Office of the Auditor General of State Finances, replacing Patrick Habimana.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Human Rights appointed Athanasie Nyiragwaneza, Viateur Bangayandusha and Aissa Umutoni as commissioners.

Read the original article on New Times.

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