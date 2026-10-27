Rwanda: Kigali's Evolving Taxi Market Offers Commuters More Choice

A Ugandan social media influencer recently offered a tongue-in-cheek review of Kigali's taxi services, joking about his disappointment at finding modern electric vehicles and digitally calculated fares instead of the familiar practice of negotiating prices with drivers.

His video, which circulated on social media, offered a humorous glimpse into Kigali's changing taxi market, where commuters increasingly have more options in how they book rides, what they pay and the types of vehicles they travel in.

With ride-hailing services such as Yego, MOVE and GreenRide offering different booking arrangements, fare structures and customer experiences, passengers have more factors to consider when choosing how to get around the city.

For some, affordability is the deciding factor. Others prioritise shorter waiting times, reliable drivers, comfort or the convenience of arranging a ride through digital platforms.

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The growing presence of electric vehicles (EVs) is adding another dimension to these choices, as taxi operators adapt to changing customer expectations and Rwanda's push towards cleaner transport.

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Different services, different levels of convenience

For many commuters, choosing a taxi service begins with a simple consideration: how quickly they can find a driver.

While waiting times depend on location, traffic, weather and demand, operators have adopted different approaches to connecting passengers with available vehicles.

Yego estimates that customers typically wait between five and seven minutes after requesting a ride, depending on their location and driver availability.

MOVE says it takes approximately five minutes to identify an available driver. The service then shares the driver's contact details with the passenger, allowing them to communicate directly about the pickup location or possible delays.

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This arrangement gives passengers an opportunity to coordinate directly with drivers, particularly in busy areas where identifying an exact pickup point can be challenging.

At GreenRide, waiting times vary depending on the time of day, demand and location, according to Monia Izere, an official in the company's customer service department.

A driver may be available within two minutes, although passengers can sometimes wait between five and 10 minutes or longer.

The service is generally more accessible in areas such as Kicukiro, Kanombe, the city centre, Nyarutarama and Remera.

However, waiting times tend to increase during the rainy season and peak travel periods, particularly in the morning, around lunchtime and in the evening.

For commuters, these differences mean that the most convenient service may depend on where they are travelling from, the time of day and how easily they can coordinate with a driver.

More options when it comes to fares

Beyond convenience, differences in pricing give passengers another reason to compare taxi services before booking a ride.

While some operators have similar starting fares, the cost of longer journeys and applicable waiting charges can influence which service offers better value.

According to the rates provided, Yego charges Rwf1,800 for the first kilometre and Rwf180 for each additional kilometre. Waiting-time charges apply after the first 15 minutes.

MOVE has the same stated distance rates, charging Rwf1,800 for the first kilometre and Rwf180 for each additional kilometre. The first 15 minutes of waiting are free, after which passengers are charged Rwf6,000 per hour.

GreenRide's stated rates differ, with a charge of Rwf1,500 for the first kilometre and Rwf1,000 for each additional kilometre.

This means a service with a lower starting fare may not necessarily be the cheapest option for a longer journey.

For passengers who frequently use taxis, understanding these differences can help them make more informed decisions based on distance, waiting time and their transport budgets.

Sarah Uwase, who runs a clothing boutique at CHIC, said she considers both reliability and affordability when choosing a taxi service.

"Time is money in business. I need a taxi that gets me where I need to be without unnecessary delays. Cost also matters because transport is a regular expense, so I look for a service that offers both reliability and value for money," she said.

For Jean Marie Ntwali, who works at a consultancy firm in Kacyiru, convenience and the ability to communicate with drivers are equally important.

"My work involves travelling to meetings in different parts of Kigali. Traffic and peak-hour demand can affect waiting times, so being able to communicate directly with a driver is helpful. I want a service that is convenient, reasonably priced and comfortable," he said.

Their experiences reflect how commuters weigh different priorities when selecting a service, rather than relying on a single operator for every journey.

Electric vehicles expand passenger choice

The growing adoption of electric vehicles is also changing Kigali's taxi market, giving passengers access to a wider range of vehicle models.

Alongside the entry of Chinese automotive manufacturers into Rwanda's market, the shift towards electric mobility is expanding the options available to taxi operators and, ultimately, their customers.

Yego has reported an increase in customers alongside the growing use of electric vehicles, according to information provided by the company.

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Government incentives aimed at promoting electric mobility have also helped create a more favourable environment for operators considering alternatives to conventional petrol-powered vehicles.

For passengers, the shift offers additional choices in the types of vehicles they use, with newer models potentially offering greater comfort and a different travel experience.

Combined with app-based booking and digital fare-calculation systems, the changing vehicle fleet is contributing to a more diversified taxi market.

Electric mobility also aligns with Rwanda's broader efforts to promote cleaner transport, although the benefits for commuters will continue to depend on affordability, vehicle availability and service reliability.

As operators adopt different vehicle models and service approaches, passengers have more opportunities to choose transport that suits their preferences and budgets.

Transport choices that fit everyday needs

For some residents, greater choice in taxi services is about more than finding a convenient way to travel to work or attend meetings.

It can also mean having access to transport that helps them manage family responsibilities and demanding schedules.

Samantha Urujeni said ride-hailing services have made it easier to balance her responsibilities, including arranging school transport for her children when she cannot take them herself.

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"When I am busy, I can book a taxi to take my children to school even when I cannot take them myself. Knowing I can rely on drivers I trust gives me peace of mind and allows me to focus on other responsibilities," she said.

Her experience highlights how access to different transport services can offer practical flexibility for families, professionals and business owners.

For some commuters, affordability remains the priority. For others, reliability, comfort, shorter waiting times or the ability to communicate directly with a driver may be more important.

Having several operators to choose from allows passengers to weigh these considerations against their immediate needs.

However, more choice does not necessarily eliminate the challenges associated with urban transport.

Traffic congestion, adverse weather and peak-hour demand can still affect waiting times, while the availability of drivers varies across neighbourhoods.

Differences in fare structures also mean that passengers must consider the total cost of a journey rather than relying solely on advertised starting prices.

Nevertheless, the expansion of ride-hailing services, increasing use of digital booking systems and growing presence of electric vehicles are gradually changing how people move around Kigali.

What the Ugandan visitor portrayed humorously as an unexpected taxi experience reflects a broader evolution in the city's transport market.

For Kigali's commuters, the significance lies not simply in newer vehicles or digital technology, but in having more options to choose from, whether their priority is affordability, convenience, comfort or reliability.