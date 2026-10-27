South Africa: President Deploys 510 SANDF Members to Kwazulu-Natal

President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 510 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to KwaZulu-Natal, to support the South African Police Service (SAPS) in maintaining law and order amid recent violence linked to misinformation about a Constitutional Court judgment on the Refugee Act.

In a statement on Tuesday, The Presidency said President Ramaphosa informed the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, of his decision to deploy the army.

"The members of the SANDF will assist the SAPS to maintain law and order in KZN, especially in light of recent violent actions arising from a campaign of misinformation about the Constitutional Court judgment on the Refugee Act. The members of the SANDF will be on standby to support the police for any eventuality that may occur," the statement read.

Earlier this month, police arrested 30 suspects -- 25 in KwaZulu-Natal and five in Gauteng -- in connection with public violence and unlawful protests, following claims that the recent Constitutional Court ruling on asylum applications, grants blanket amnesty to undocumented foreign nationals -- claims that government has rebuffed.

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The SANDF deployment, authorised in accordance with section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa 1996, is for the period commencing on 9 October until 30 November 2026.

The expected expenditure for the deployment amounts to R34 082 720. - SAnews.gov.za