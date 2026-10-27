Nigeria: Enugu Agency Says Community Participation Necessary for Sustainable Community-Based Projects

An official stressed that responsible leadership and active community participation were essential to ensuring that identified projects delivered meaningful benefits to the people.

The Enugu State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) has said responsible leadership and community participation remains necessary for sustainable community-based intervention projects meant to uplift people's living condition.

The General Manager of CSDA, Monday Ani, said this on Tuesday in Nchatancha Nike community in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ani said this while leading the CSDA team on sensitisation and Participatory Rural Appraisal (PRA) exercises, which were extended to four other communities in Enugu East LGA.

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It is part of efforts to identify grassroots development priorities under the Nigerian Community Action Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES 2.0) intervention programme.

The other four communities visited in the council area are Akpogazi, Nkomoru, Onuogba, and Edem Nike.

Mr Ani stressed that responsible leadership and active community participation were essential to ensuring that identified projects delivered meaningful benefits to the people.

Addressing the elected Community Project Management Committee (CPMC) members, the CSDA boss encouraged them to remain committed to serving their communities and contributing meaningfully to the development of the state.

He charged the CPMC members to be prudent, accountable and transparent in the discharge of their responsibilities, particularly during project implementation.

He emphasised the need for integrity in managing project resources, adherence to established guidelines and decisions that reflected the collective interests of the communities.

"The PRA exercise provides an opportunity for community members to identify their priority needs, express development aspirations and participate actively in shaping intervention projects that will improve their living conditions.

"The initiative aligns with the development vision of the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, whose administration continues to promote inclusive grassroots development and improved access to essential services.

"Through CSDA and the NG-CARES platform, the state government is strengthening community participation and ownership.

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"This is to ensure that interventions respond to the actual needs of the people and deliver sustainable benefits," he said.

In response, the member representing Enugu East Rural State Constituency, Raymond Ugwu, who accompanied the CSDA team to visit the communities, applauded the rural development strides of Governor Mbah.

"I must commend the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for having keen interest to see rural communities get direct dividends of democracy.

"The CSDA approach is a community-focused intervention meant to solve the practical and immediate challenges of the rural people in terms of potable water and hygiene facilities among others," Mr Ugwu said.