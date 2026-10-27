South Africa: President Ramaphosa Receives Panel Report Probing Naval Exercise

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received a report from a panel tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Chinese-led naval exercise, Exercise MOSI III Will of Peace.

The investigation was instituted in February 2026 following the failure to heed the President's instruction that the Iranian navy should no longer participate in Exercise Will of Peace 2026, which took place on South African waters.

The panel was chaired by Justice Ngoepe, assisted by Justice M.M. Leeuw and Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) P.T. Duze.

In a statement on Tuesday, The Presidency said President Ramaphosa had directed the panel to complete its investigation and submit its report within one calendar month of its establishment. However, the panel presented a compelling case for an extension of the period allocated to its work.

The President has expressed his gratitude to Justice Ngoepe and the other panel members for their dedication and diligence in fulfilling their mandate.

"The President will process the report and carefully consider its recommendations. Due to national security considerations, the work of the Panel, including the report, remains confidential," the Presidency said. - SAnews.gov.za