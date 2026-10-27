Tanzania Readies to Announce New Discovery of Natural Gas in Mtwara Region

27 October 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Mtwara — ENERGY Minister Juma Homera has begun an official working tour of Mtwara Region aimed to primarily announce a major natural gas discovery in the region, a development expected to bring significant economic transformation to residents of Mtwara and Lindi, as well as Tanzania as a whole.

During the visit today,October 27, 2026, Dr Homera was accompanied by a delegation of leaders and experts, including the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy and Minerals, Subira Mgalu, and members of the committee.

Other officials in the delegation included the Permanent Secretary responsible for Oil and Gas Affairs in the Ministry of Energy, Dr James Mataragio, ministry management officials, members of the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) Board, and the corporation's Managing Director.

Upon arriving in Mtwara, the minister began his visit with a courtesy call at the Mtwara Regional Commissioner's Office, where he was received by the Regional Commissioner, Colonel Donald Msengi.

The visit is considered strategic in ensuring that major energy projects, particularly those involving natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), directly benefit local communities while accelerating industrial investment in the region.

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