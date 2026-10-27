South Africa: Scam - South African Retail Giant TFG Is Not Offering Holiday Jobs On Whatsapp and Facebook - Stick to Official Portals Instead

IN SHORT: Job adverts circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook and claiming to offer TFG Group holiday job opportunities in South Africa are scams. TFG has urged job seekers to apply through its careers website.

According to a poster sent to Africa Check by subscribers to our WhatsApp lines, TFG is hiring for the December holiday season in South Africa.

The Foschini Group, or TFG, is a major South African retail group that operates thousands of stores.

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The poster claims TFG is offering shop assistant jobs across South Africa, with the only requirement listed as "grade 12 or NQF Level 4 equivalent certificate".

It also links to a website where interested users can supposedly apply.

Similar TFG job adverts have been posted on Facebook, including in groups with hundreds of thousands of followers. (Note: See more instances of this claim at the end of this report.)

These job adverts offer the same basic information, but with different links for job seekers to apply. Some ask social media users to share the posts while others offer a number where they can "WhatsApp for assistance".

But are these supposed opportunities just another scam like others we've debunked before? Yes, and here's how we know.

Signs of a scam

The posts show several signs of job scams. First, they list unverified application links that do not take users to TFG's official website or careers page.

Second, they offer minimal job requirements, which is uncharacteristic of a large group like TFG.

Third, they provide minimal information about the jobs: where they are offered, what the duties may be, and how to contact TFG for more information.

The biggest red flag is that some posts ask users to contact unverified WhatsApp numbers for "assistance". This may be an attempt at phishing - a tactic used to steal personal information, such as ID numbers or banking details, for fraudulent purposes.

But these are not the only red flags.

TFG Limited has previously warned its customers on Facebook and Instagram about fraudulent job listings on social media using the company's name.

"Legitimate job opportunities at TFG are only available on our official TFG Career channels," the group said.

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"While we may promote vacancies on social media, applications must be submitted via our TFG Careers website: tfglimited.co.za/careers."

In an August 2026 Instagram post, TFG said that it had noticed an uptick in fake job adverts claiming to represent the company.

"When looking for opportunities with us, always apply through our official channels," the post warned.

Keeping safe online

As we head closer to the holiday season, job adverts will pop up more often online. Here's how to keep safe online.

Little information: Job adverts that claim a major retail corporation is offering several positions but provide little to no detail about the opportunities should be treated with caution .

Job adverts that claim a major retail corporation is offering several positions but provide little to no detail about the opportunities should be treated with caution Minimal requirements: Legitimate companies often list more than a couple of requirements for their positions - steer clear of social media posts claiming a minimum of one or two requirements.

Legitimate companies often list more than a couple of requirements for their positions - steer clear of social media posts claiming a minimum of one or two requirements. Upfront fees: Scams in the name of big corporations may try to trick job seekers into paying for interviews, making them think they'll be fast-tracked. This is a major red flag - retail giants never ask for an upfront payment.

Scams in the name of big corporations may try to trick job seekers into paying for interviews, making them think they'll be fast-tracked. This is a major red flag - retail giants never ask for an upfront payment. Personal DMs and WhatsApp messages: Be extra cautious of job adverts that ask you to send a direct message or reach out via WhatsApp for more information. Retail giants often use a careers portal or platform for applications, not personal messaging.

Similar posts of TFG job ads have been shared here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.