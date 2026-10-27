Kenya: No Evidence Kenyan President Said He'll Never Trust Luo Community for 'Supporting' His Political Opponent - Viral Quote Fabricated

No evidence Kenyan president said he'll never trust Luo community for 'supporting' his political opponent - viral quote fabricated

IN SHORT: A graphic quoting Kenyan president William Ruto as saying he will never trust the Luo community is circulating on social media. However, the quote is fabricated.

"I'll never trust Luos after what they did to me today. After yale mambo yote nimewafanyia wanasupport Sifuna. Trust luos at your own risk."

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That's the quote attributed to Kenyan president William Ruto in a graphic circulating on social media.

"After yale mambo yote nimewafanyia wanasupport Sifuna" is Kiswahili for "after everything I've done for them, they are supporting Sifuna".

According to it, Ruto said the Luo community supported Edwin Sifuna on the first anniversary of former prime minister Raila Odinga's death.

Sifuna is a prominent Kenyan politician and a senator for Nairobi county, who has declared his intention to run for president in the country's 2027 general elections. He is among opposition politicians looking to unseat Ruto, who will be seeking a second term.

On 15 October 2026, Sifuna joined Kenyan politicians who trooped to Bondo, a municipality in Siaya county in western Kenya, to mark the anniversary. Odinga, who was also the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), died a year earlier at a hospital in India, where he was receiving medical treatment.

The Luo are an ethnic community living around Lake Victoria in western Kenya. Community members strongly supported Odinga's political efforts and became ardent ODM supporters. Odinga was also a Luo.

For many years, Odinga and Ruto were bitter political rivals, but they reconciled and signed a political pact in March 2025. They worked closely until the former's death. Ruto has been making inroads in the region ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sifuna served as ODM secretary general from 2018 until the party removed him in February 2026. He is a leading member of the Linda Mwananchi movement, a breakaway faction of the ODM. On 4 October 2026, Sifuna unveiled his new political outfit, the Equitable Party.

Kenyans have long voted along ethnic lines, making ethnicity an important political consideration.

The graphic has been posted widely, but can the quote be trusted? We checked.

Fabricated quote

Ruto has been trying to leverage his friendship with Odinga to woo the Luo community into voting for him in the August 2027 general election. He has also been working with regional leaders to popularise his candidacy. He is unlikely to make such careless remarks, especially in the lead-up to the elections.

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Similarly, we found no reports of these remarks in any credible media outlet, another indication that they could have been fabricated. Local media have extensively covered the president's statements, so such remarks would not have gone unnoticed.

No evidence shows that Ruto has made such divisive remarks about the Luo community.