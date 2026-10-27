Evidentia AI Completes South Sudan Pilot with the Department of Betting, Gaming and Lotteries, Advancing Transparent and Accountable Gaming Oversight Across Africa

Juba — Evidentia AI, a gaming revenue intelligence and compliance monitoring company, has completed a pilot in South Sudan and presented its findings to the Department of Betting, Gaming and Lotteries at the Ministry of Finance and Planning. The pilot was designed to help the Department build an independent, evidence-based picture of the country’s betting market. The pilot was a four week market review done without any system integration and with every observation verified against the live source. It involved no access to operator systems, no use of official records and no transactions. Because of the nature of the engagement, the detailed findings were shared directly with the Department and remain with the Department.

At the centre of the pilot is Evidentia AI’s audit and compliance approach, which helps institutions work from clear, verifiable evidence rather than assumptions. For regulators, this means a firmer basis for decisions. For licensed operators, it means a fair and consistent standard to meet. For citizens, it means greater confidence that gaming revenue is accounted for and used in the public interest.

“We commend the Department of Betting, Gaming and Lotteries for it’s forward-looking approach in commissioning an independent, evidence-based view of its market; an important step towards modern, data-driven regulation. It has shown what becomes possible when a regulator and a technology partner begin with the evidence, before a single system is connected” commented Ajibola Abdulkadir, Commercial Director at Evidentia AI. And on the pilot, she says “This review gives the Government a clear picture of who is operating, how players are paying and where oversight can have the most effect. The findings belong to the Department, and it is for them to decide how to use the data. Our role is to support their work with independent, verifiable information, and on terms that respect their sovereignty.

Daniel Apuk Deng Reech, Director for Betting, Gaming and Lotteries, Ministry of Finance and Planning, said: “The Department values this pilot as a practical first step in strengthening oversight of the betting sector. We will consider the findings carefully, in line with our mandate, and we remain committed to a transparent, accountable and well-regulated sector that serves the public interest.”

The pilot comes as governments across Africa explore how digital tools can strengthen oversight, improve compliance and protect public revenue without placing unnecessary burdens on legitimate businesses. Questions of data sovereignty, vendor independence, privacy and the balance between oversight and market growth are shaping those conversations, and the pilot was designed with each of them in mind. It shows how a zero integration market review can give a regulator a clearer starting point while keeping decisions and oversight firmly in local hands.

“A pilot is valuable because it produces evidence rather than assumptions. This sort of review is the first phase of Evidentia AI’s approach to monitoring betting markets. The next phase is real-time transaction monitoring. Our modules sit outside the payment flow, calculating gross gaming revenue independently, giving regulators data and figures they can check against license and tax records. Good regulation is not an obstacle to growth. It is what allows a market to grow with trust. We welcome regulators, operators and policy practitioners who want to be part of that conversation”, Abdulkadir added.

Evidentia AI looks forward to continuing to support the Department as it considers its next steps.

About Evidentia AI

Evidentia AI is a gaming revenue intelligence and compliance monitoring company. The company builds AI-powered tools that give African regulators, finance ministries and gaming boards real-time visibility into gaming transactions and revenue flows, without relying on intrusive oversight of players. Its mission is to help build gaming markets that are transparent, compliant and sustainable for regulators, operators and players alike. To learn more about the work we do, visit: https://evidentia-ai.com/