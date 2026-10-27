Nairobi — Malawi international Temwa Chawinga has made history by becoming the first African woman to finish in the top 10 of the prestigious Ballon d'Or Féminin rankings.

The Kansas City Current forward secured 10th place in the global rankings announced in London, surpassing the previous best finish by an African woman, Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, who reached 12th place.

The milestone highlights Chawinga's remarkable rise in women's football, following a series of outstanding performances for her club in the United States' National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Malawi's national team, the Scorchers.

Chawinga has established herself as one of the most dangerous attacking players in the game, combining blistering pace, clinical finishing and an exceptional ability to find the back of the net.

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Her performances for Kansas City Current have earned her international recognition and strengthened her reputation as one of the leading forwards in women's football.

Her top-10 finish represents a significant breakthrough for African women's football, demonstrating the growing presence of players from the continent among the world's elite.

It is also a major moment for Malawi, whose footballing profile continues to rise through Chawinga's achievements on the international stage.

While Chawinga celebrated a historic milestone for Africa, the ceremony also recognised the achievements of Spain's Alexia Putellas, who claimed her third Ballon d'Or Féminin title.

Putellas further cemented her place among the game's most decorated players, joining compatriot Aitana Bonmatí in the exclusive group of three-time winners. Bonmatí, however, remains distinguished by having won the award three consecutive times.

Chawinga's recognition also reflects her growing influence in international football, particularly following Malawi's memorable campaign at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

As captain of the Scorchers, she played a key role in the team's historic continental campaign, inspiring her teammates with her attacking threat, leadership and determination.

Her performances helped raise Malawi's profile and demonstrated the country's ability to compete against some of Africa's established footballing nations.

From her early career in Malawi to her success in China's women's football league and her subsequent rise in the NWSL, Chawinga has continued to break barriers and set new standards for African players.

Her achievement in the Ballon d'Or rankings is more than a personal accomplishment. It represents an important moment for Malawi and African women's football, offering inspiration to a new generation of players aspiring to compete at the highest level.

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By securing a place among the world's top 10 female footballers, Chawinga has strengthened her standing on the global stage and added another landmark achievement to an already remarkable career.

Her historic finish is a powerful reminder of the talent emerging from Africa and the continent's growing influence in the global women's game.