Rwanda: What to Know About New Auditor General Claudette Mukashyaka

Claudette Mukashyaka, the newly appointed Auditor General of state finances, boasts more than 15 years of experience in internal auditing and four years in external auditing, including work at the institution she now leads.

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She was appointed on Monday, October 26, by a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame, replacing Alexis Kamuhire, who had held the position since October 2021.

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As Auditor General, her office is responsible for auditing government accounts and public assets, as well as examining how public resources are managed.

Before her appointment, Mukashyaka served as Chief Audit Executive at I&M Bank Rwanda Plc from 2021, leading the bank's internal audit function. She previously held the positions of Assurance Audit Manager and Consulting Audit Manager at the bank.

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Earlier in her career, she worked as an external auditor at the Office of the Auditor General, gaining experience in public sector auditing.

She also chairs the Audit Committee of the Board of the Parliament of Rwanda and serves as vice-president in charge of the private sector at the Institute of Internal Auditors Rwanda.

Mukashyaka holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Rwanda. She is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and holds the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) qualification through the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Rwanda.

During her ACCA studies, she received a Certificate of Excellence after ranking first in Rwanda and 31st worldwide in the Advanced Audit and Assurance examination. She is also a qualified Internal Audit Quality Assessor.

Her professional expertise includes corporate governance, enterprise risk management, internal controls and banking operations.

Mukashyaka was also selected for the second cohort of the Africa Future Leaders programme, organised by the Central Bank of Egypt to develop banking leaders from across the continent.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet appointed Gratien Kubwimana as Deputy Auditor General, replacing Patrick Habimana.

Kubwimana has served as Director General of Local Government, Projects, Programs and Special Audits at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning since 2024.

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He previously held finance and internal audit positions at the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, and the former Kigali Institute of Science and Technology.

He holds a master's degree in Finance, a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and professional qualifications from ACCA. He is also a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Rwanda.