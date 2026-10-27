South Africa: Why Your Efforts to Improve Your Sleep May Be Keeping You Awake

Sleep hygiene is one of the first things we reach for when we battle to get to bed. Yet, it is often undoing our coping with sleep loss that makes the biggest difference.

One of the first things we reach for during a sleep disturbance is sleep hygiene - something that comes up in a Google search before sleep help. Many of us will have a vague idea of what this is: drinking less coffee, avoiding screens after a certain time, exercise or meditating. Yet, for most who have tried this will know (frustratingly) that it seems to do little for our sleep troubles.

Sleep hygiene, itself a curious term, was chosen as there was no better term available to Dr Peter Hauri when he wrote the first rules of sleep hygiene. It brings to mind a kind of sterility and coldness - often what we experience from these manoeuvres that bring us little rest. Why is it that sleep hygiene does so little for ensuring a good night's rest?

We can begin thinking about two kinds of sleepers: the good and the bad. A so-called good sleeper can have a coffee after dinner, watch a horror movie, brush their teeth and fall asleep as soon as their head touches their pillow.

And for bad sleepers, an evening routine is more of a trapeze act and is one gust of wind away...