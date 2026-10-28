South Africa: Forgotten Island - The Inventive Animated Film Putting Filipino Folklore in the Spotlight

27 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Noelle Adams

Following the creative lead of the likes of KPop Demon Hunters and Into the Spider-Verse, Forgotten Island, from DreamWorks Animation, offers energetic and inventive entertainment against a rarely seen cultural backdrop.

One glance at fuel prices and most of us realise that we're probably not going anywhere for recreation any time soon, which means we need to get our explorations of new places vicariously, or virtually.

As it turns out, a newer generation of animated films are a great way to experience different cultures. Moana, Turning Red, KPop Demon Hunters and, now, Forgotten Island, expose viewers to societies beyond the Eurocentric, taking cinemagoers to other parts of the globe.

These movies may still be made by Western studios (though they are often led by people from the same cultural backgrounds shown), but they offer a welcome freshness in the worlds and issues they reflect, which often bleeds into the animation style itself.

In the case of Forgotten Island, from DreamWorks Animation, audiences are transported to the Philippines of the 1990s, and witness the evolution of an unlikely friendship between the free-spirited but directionless Jo Yuson (voiced by H.E.R.) and academically gifted but anxious Raissa Molina (Liza Soberano).

The two girls bond over their passion for Filipino folklore, but a decade or so later find themselves on different paths as they graduate high school and Raissa prepares to leave...

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