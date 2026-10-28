Rwanda: Mines Board Delinked From RDB

Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) will operate as an independent institution after the government approved a new organisational structure aimed at strengthening oversight of the mining sector as its contribution to the economy grows.

Also read: RDB to oversee Rwanda mines board, convention bureau in fresh reforms

The decision, approved by Cabinet on Monday, October 26, during a meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame at Urugwiro Village, reverses a July 2025 arrangement that placed RMB under the supervision of Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

According to the communiqué issued after the meeting, the change is intended "to strengthen oversight of the mining sector and support its growing contribution to the economy."

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RMB is responsible for regulating and managing Rwanda's mineral, quarry, oil and gas resources, including issuing licences, inspecting operations, enforcing compliance with sector regulations and advising the government on the management of these resources.

Its responsibilities also include mineral exploration, geological research, monitoring mineral traceability and overseeing activities related to oil and gas exploration and production.

Under the new arrangement, RMB will operate independently of RDB, which had supervised the institution since July 2025. Cabinet approved its organisational structure, although further details on how the new arrangement will be implemented were not provided in the statement.

The board is currently led by Alice Uwase, serving as the CEO, following her appointment by President Kagame on July 18, 2025.

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RMB was established under Presidential Order No. 028/01 of May 18, 2023, which defines its mission, responsibilities, powers and organisational framework.

Its regulatory powers include inspecting mining and other licensed operations, imposing administrative sanctions for violations of laws and regulations, and facilitating the amicable settlement of disputes related to mineral, quarry, oil and gas activities.

The institution also oversees mineral traceability for tin, tantalum and tungsten, commonly known as the 3Ts, and provides laboratory services to test mineral samples. It monitors geological hazards and advises the government on related matters.

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RDB, whose mandate includes promoting investment and economic development, had since overseen the mines board under that arrangement. The latest decision separates RMB from that supervisory structure, with the government citing the need for stronger oversight as the mining sector's economic contribution grows.