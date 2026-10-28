Africa: Kane, Putellas Are 2026 Ballon d'Or Winners

27 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Bayern Munich striker, Harry Kane, and London City Lionesses and Spain star Alexia Putellas on Monday claimed the men's and women's Ballon d'Or awards at the event held at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England.

Kane becomes England's first Ballon d'Or winner in 25 years.

He piped Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to the most prestigious individual award in football.

On her part, Putellas won the quadruple with Barcelona last season before leaving to join the WSL side over the summer.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Putellas has thanked her former Barcelona team-mates and head coach Pere Romeu, who won the award for Women's Coach of the Year earlier this evening.

"I want to say this prize is for Barcelona," Putellas said on stage.

She scored 26 goals and registered 15 assists in 53 matches.

Meanwhile, Luis de la Fuente won the Ballon d'Or for men's coach of the year after leading Spain to World Cup glory.

"Teamwork makes us invincible. This is a great honour," de la Fuente said after collecting the award at a ceremony in London.

"The secret is to work with very generous players that put the team first. We've got such an amazing pool of talent, the best in the world, so as a coach I have such a great amount of talent to work with. So this is their success," he added.

In an age of coaches who were previously star players, 65-year-old de la Fuente stands out as a technician who worked his way up through the national coaching ranks in Spain.

The women's coaching award was awarded to Barcelona's Pere Romeu for masterminding a season in which they won the Spanish league, Spanish cup, Super Cup and Champions League.

Other award winners:

Striker of the Year - Harry Kane

Striker of the Year - Charlyn Corral

Women's Club of the Year - Barcelona

Socrates Award for humanitarian work- Bukayo Saka

Men's Goalkeeper of the Year - Unai Simon

Women's Goalkeeper of the Year - Cata Coll

Women's Young Talent of the Year- Lopez

Men's Young Talent of the Year -Lamine Yamal

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.