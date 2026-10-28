Nigeria: Bayero University Kano Stages 19th Inter-Faculty Sports Festival

The 19th edition of the Bayero University Kano (BUK) Inter-Faculty Games has officially kicked off, with student-athletes competing across 11 sporting events.

The week-long festival, scheduled to run until October 31, features football, table tennis, handball, tennis, basketball, squash, hockey, chess, athletics, judo, and taekwondo.

Declaring the Games open at the Adamu Mu'azu Stadium on the New Campus, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Haruna Musa, called on participants to embody discipline, sportsmanship, and teamwork.

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Represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Professor Ahmad Muhammad Tsauni, the Vice-Chancellor expressed optimism that the tournament would be peaceful, exciting, and highly competitive. He reminded student-athletes that true success in sports extends beyond winning trophies, encouraging them to compete fairly.

Professor Musa also assured the Directorate of Sports and the Sports Consultative Forum of the university management's continued support for athletic development, reiterating BUK's commitment to providing an environment where students excel both academically and athletically.

Earlier in the ceremony, the Director of Sports, Professor Rabiu Mohammed, commended the Vice-Chancellor for his steadfast support in nurturing athletic talent. He noted that the Inter-Faculty Games foster healthy competition, friendship, and unity across the university's various faculties.

Furthermore, Professor Mohammed highlighted that the tournament will serve as a talent identification platform to select athletes who will represent BUK at future events, including the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), West African Universities Games (WAUG), and Federation of African University Sports (FASU) competitions.