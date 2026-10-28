Ethiopia: Russia, Ethiopia Advance Nuclear Power Talks, Discuss Expanded Flights and Visa Facilitation

Addis Abeba — Russia and Ethiopia are coordinating a draft agreement on a nuclear power plant project while discussing expanded air connections and further visa facilitation for tourists and businesspeople, Russian Ambassador Yevgeny Terekhin said, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

In an interview with TASS published on 26 October ahead of the Russia-Africa summit, Terekhin said Rosatom and the Ethiopian Nuclear Energy Commission were coordinating a draft intergovernmental agreement that would establish the principles of cooperation on the proposed nuclear power plant.

Signing the agreement would initiate design and engineering work, he said, adding that the two sides signed a non-disclosure agreement in December 2025. Rosatom and Ethiopian Electric Power had previously signed an action plan for the project in Moscow in September 2025, in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

On aviation, Terekhin said Russian and Ethiopian authorities were discussing increasing flight frequencies and the possible introduction of Russian airline services, depending on commercial passenger demand. Ethiopian Airlines currently operates six direct flights a week between Addis Abeba and Moscow, he said.

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The ambassador also highlighted the planned airport in Bishoftu, about 40 kilometres from the capital, which is designed to handle up to 100 million passengers annually.

On travel requirements, Terekhin said the two countries would consider further easing visa procedures for tourists and businesspeople as reciprocal travel and commercial contacts grow. A visa-free arrangement remains in place for holders of diplomatic and service passports, while Russian citizens with ordinary passports can obtain Ethiopian electronic visas or visas on arrival, he said.

Terekhin did not provide timelines for signing the nuclear cooperation agreement, expanding flights or introducing further visa changes.

The remarks come amid renewed diplomatic engagement between Ethiopia and Russia, with both sides signalling interest in expanding cooperation across trade, investment, education, energy and other sectors.

Addis Standard reported on 14 September 2026 that Russian President Vladimir Putin described Ethiopia as "a long-standing and reliable partner of Russia on the African continent" during a meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in India on 12 September.

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Putin said bilateral trade had increased more than threefold in 2025 and continued to grow, while highlighting educational ties, noting that more than 20,000 Ethiopians had studied in Russia. Abiy, in turn, said relations had progressed in military cooperation, trade, investment, education and multilateral affairs. Putin also invited Abiy to attend the third Russia-Africa summit scheduled for 28-29 October in Moscow.

Earlier, on 8 July 2026, Addis Standard reported that Abiy and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had discussed bilateral relations and opportunities to expand cooperation during Lavrov's official visit to Addis Abeba. Separate talks between Lavrov and Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos focused on trade, investment, technology transfer and coordination within multilateral platforms, including BRICS, according to Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, closer engagement between Moscow and Addis Abeba comes as Ethiopia faces heightened regional tensions. On 17 October, Addis Standard reported that Russia had offered to facilitate dialogue between Ethiopia and Eritrea amid deteriorating relations between the two neighbours.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov said Moscow was prepared to provide a platform for discussions between Ethiopian and Eritrean representatives, including on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, to help them seek compromise solutions.

The latest discussions on nuclear energy, air connectivity and visa facilitation therefore come amid broader efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation, alongside regional diplomatic challenges.