Ethiopia: UN Reports 36,000 Ethiopian Arrivals Fleeing Moyale Conflict, Kenya Rights Commission Urges Aid

Addis Abeba — Approximately 36,000 people have crossed from Ethiopia into Kenya to flee conflict in and around Moyale, with food, clean water, shelter, sanitation, and healthcare identified as the most urgent needs, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Kenya said.

The Agency said many of those arriving were women and children, with some staying with relatives and host communities while others sought shelter in temporary locations. UNHCR, the International Organization for Migration, UNICEF, the World Food Program, and the Kenya Red Cross Society are working with Kenyan authorities and humanitarian partners to coordinate assistance.

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said approximately 40,000 people had sought refuge in Moyale. The Commission said more than 15,000 people were being accommodated in eight temporary shelters, including St. Mary's Catholic Church, Harhosha Secondary School, Manyatta Burji, and Sessi and Lanzi Mosque Hospital, among other sites. More than 20,000 others were reportedly staying with relatives and friends, placing additional pressure on host communities and already limited resources. The commission called for an urgent, coordinated, rights-based response, warning that rainfall could worsen exposure, sanitation conditions, and the risk of disease outbreaks.

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The KNCHR also highlighted urgent maternal and reproductive healthcare needs, reporting that four women had given birth at two locations in the area. It urged authorities to provide emergency medical care, food, safe water, weather-appropriate shelter, and protection services, while ensuring that asylum seekers are treated with dignity and that their rights are respected.

The Commission urged authorities on both sides of the border to work together to manage cross-border movements safely and address the underlying causes of displacement. It also called on security agencies to maintain public order while ensuring that all measures remain lawful, proportionate, and non-discriminatory. The commission stressed that the reported calm on both sides of the border presented an opportunity to coordinate humanitarian assistance, protect displaced people and host communities, and prevent further suffering.

The displacement follows the week-long conflict in Moyale, a border town straddling the Oromia-Somali regional boundary in Ethiopia, where tensions over a flag dispute intensified after 13-year-old Diqqoo Jaataan Aagaa was killed in an exchange of gunfire on October 18.

Subsequent clashes between security forces from the two regions spread to seven districts in southern Oromia, with residents reporting casualties, burned homes, and widespread displacement.

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The fighting also disrupted transport and prompted residents to flee across the border into Kenya.