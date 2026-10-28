Tanzanian Sinks $56.2m in Equipment for Upgrading 188km Tanga-Ruvu MGR Line

27 October 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has purchased equipment 56.2m US dollars to rehabilitate the 188-kilometre metre-gauge railway (MGR) line from Tanga to Ruvu Junction, as part of efforts to improve rail transport and lay the groundwork for extending the line towards the Kilimanjaro and Arusha regions.

Deputy Minister for Transport David Kihenzile announced the development in Parliament in Dodoma on Tuesday while responding to a supplementary question from Tanga Urban Member of Parliament Kassimu Mbaraka during the question-and-answer session.

Mbaraka had asked about the government's plans to improve the MGR line from the Port of Tanga towards Kilimanjaro and Arusha in a bid to increase the volume of cargo transported through the port.

In his response, Kihenzile said the government purchased the equipment during the 2025/2026 financial year to support rehabilitation works on the 188-kilometre section between Tanga and Ruvu Junction.

He said the next step would involve preparations to extend the railway towards Kilimanjaro and Arusha, with the aim of improving passenger and cargo transport while enhancing the efficiency of the Port of Tanga.

Kihenzile added that the rehabilitation would also support the transportation of visitors arriving at Kilimanjaro International Airport during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), enabling them to travel by rail to Arusha.

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