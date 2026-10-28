East Africa: Tanzania Launches Public Awareness Campaign for EAC Draft Constitution

Dodoma — The Tanzanian government has officially launched a public awareness campaign on the Draft Constitution of the East African Community (EAC) Political Confederation, marking an important step towards strengthening public understanding and participation in decisions shaping the future of regional integration.

The campaign was launched in Dodoma by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation responsible for East African Affairs, Mr Charles Kadonya.

The exercise is scheduled to run from October 26 to November 2, 2026, covering several parts of the country, including Dodoma, Mwanza, Arusha, Kigoma, Mbeya, Dar es Salaam, Mtwara and Zanzibar.

The campaign aims to help citizens gain a deeper understanding of the draft constitution, its significance and its implications for Tanzania's development and the people of East Africa. It also seeks to encourage meaningful public participation by collecting constructive views that reflect the interests of both Tanzania and the EAC as a whole.

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Speaking at the launch, Mr Kadonya emphasised the importance of public participation, noting that the Draft Constitution of the Political Confederation addresses fundamental issues affecting citizens' daily lives and the future of regional cooperation.

He identified key areas requiring public understanding and input, including governance and the distribution of powers among the governments of EAC Partner States, citizens' rights and their protection, economic cooperation, as well as defence and security.

Mr Kadonya further explained that Tanzania's engagement in the process would be conducted in two phases. The first phase will focus on educating the public about the draft constitution, its contents and significance.

The second phase will involve collecting citizens' views, during which a team of EAC experts involved in preparing the draft constitution will meet stakeholders in designated locations across the country.

The Political Confederation is viewed as an important step towards strengthening cooperation among EAC Partner States in governance, economic affairs, security and regional development.