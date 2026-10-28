Tanzania: Zanzibar Records Drop in Maternal, Child Deaths

Zanzibar has reported a decline in maternal and child deaths in the first nine months of 2026, following intensified reviews of fatalities, improved healthcare interventions and stronger collaboration with health-sector partners.

According to the report released by the Ministry of Health, maternal deaths fell by more than 16, while deaths among children under five declined by more than 160 and neonatal deaths by 515 between January and September 2026, compared with the same period last year.

Closing a two-day meeting on maternal and child health services, the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Dr Mngereza Miraji Mzee, the government has strengthened measures to prevent avoidable deaths and frequent review on maternal and child deaths related incidents. The meeting also featured the launch of The Beginning Fund.

"We have strengthened measures to prevent avoidable deaths, including increasing the frequency of maternal and child death reviews from once every three months to weekly assessments," Dr Mzee said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the reviews aim to identify gaps in healthcare delivery promptly and enable authorities to take corrective action to prevent similar deaths.

Dr Mzee further said the reported improvements highlighted the importance of strengthening health services and working closely with development partners to improve outcomes for mothers and children.

He reaffirmed the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar's commitment to ensuring access to quality and safe healthcare throughout pregnancy, childbirth and the postnatal period, as well as for children.

Director of Preventive Services and Health Education in Zanzibar, Dr Faiza Bwanakher Abbas, said the meeting provided an opportunity to assess progress, identify persistent challenges and develop joint strategies to reduce preventable deaths.

"Participants had developed an action plan covering key areas of maternal and child healthcare, including immunisation, nutrition and other essential interventions," Dr Abbas said The plan is expected to guide the implementation of activities aimed at improving service delivery and further reducing preventable deaths.

HIPZ Executive Director, Mr Simon Kuhnet, pledged continued cooperation with the Zanzibar Ministry of Health to improve the availability and quality of maternal and child healthcare services.

The meeting forms part of the ministry's broader efforts to strengthen accountability, assess the effectiveness of existing interventions and develop sustainable strategies to reduce deaths associated with pregnancy, childbirth and childhood complications.