Nigeria: Tinubu Orders Probe Into Sheikh Masussuka's Murder

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condemned the murder of prominent Islamic preacher, Sheikh Yahaya Ibrahim Masussuka, and his friend, Adamu Abubakar, in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State.

The President has also ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death, adding that perpetrators should be brought to book.

The gunmen killed the sheikh and his associate in a drive-by shooting incident on Monday evening.

Reacting, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the President was deeply saddened by the news of the killing.

The President described the act "as heinous and an assault on the values of peace and sanctity of human life."

Onanuga said President Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, their followers, as well as the government and people of Katsina State, over the tragic loss.

"The President has directed the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to move swiftly, intensify efforts already underway by the Katsina State Police Command, and ensure the perpetrators are tracked down, apprehended, and brought to justice.

"President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and for comfort for all those who mourn their death."