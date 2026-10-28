Ethiopia Working to Become Continental Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Says Health State Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is striving to become a continental pharmaceutical manufacturing hub by leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area, regional value chains, regulatory cooperation, and pooled procurement to expand African-made health products and position, Health State Minister Dr. Muluken Argaw said.

Speaking at the African Healthcare Manufacturing Trade Exhibition and Conference (AHMTEC) 2026 in Addis Ababa yesterday, the state minister stressed Africa's local production of essential medicines, vaccines, and medical devices central to health security, economic transformation, and reduced import dependence.

The event being held under the theme "Industrialise to Commercialise", seeks to advance investment, technology transfer, regulatory cooperation, and stronger links between African producers and buyers.

The state minister told delegates that healthcare manufacturing must be placed at the center of national development and continental cooperation.

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"Ethiopia's ambition looks beyond our borders. We are ready to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area, develop regional value chains, and expand opportunities for African-made health products," Dr. Muluken said.

According to him, this requires practical progress in trade facilitation, regulatory cooperation, and market access requirements.

He suggested that the African Medicines Agency and pooled procurement could reduce duplication and connect African demand with quality-assured supply.

The state minister stressed that Ethiopia aims to become a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub while strengthening medical tourism with its pharmaceutical market projected to exceed 4 billion USD by 2030.

"This creates opportunities to expand existing production, introduce products that are currently imported, and build the supporting businesses that manufacturers depend upon," he said.

For his part, Federation of African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations Chairman Dr. Emmanuel Mujuru said African manufacturers must strengthen supply security while addressing daily challenges.

"We are at a stage where, as African manufacturers, and indeed as key stakeholders in supplying and strengthening the supply security of healthcare products, need to be seen to plug into the form and be seen to be playing our part," he added.

Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supplies Manufacturing Industries Sectoral Association President Dr. Tadesse Teferi said Ethiopia offers manufacturers infrastructure, regulation, policy support, and political commitment.

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"We offer a dedicated pharmaceutical industrial park. We offer a regulatory authority that stands today at WHO Maturity Level 3, among the strongest regulators on the continent."

According to him, Ethiopia intends to become the home of African vaccines, of African insulin, of African oncology medicines, and of African APIs in the decade ahead.

Vizuri Health Dynamics Acting Council Chair, Ann-Marie Hosang-Archer, said the African Pooled Procurement Mechanism, the African Medicines Agency, and financing initiatives are creating more predictable markets and stronger investment conditions for African manufacturers.