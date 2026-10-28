Kenya: Indonesia Seeks Deeper Kenya Trade Ties As Bilateral Trade Hits $690m

Nairobi — Indonesia is seeking to expand its $690 million trade relationship with Kenya through new investments in healthcare, manufacturing and industrial development, with both countries identifying pharmaceutical cooperation as a key area for deeper economic ties.

Indonesian Ambassador to Kenya Witjaksono Adji said the two countries had significant potential to expand commercial partnerships, including in vaccine production, energy, aviation and value addition.

Speaking during Indonesia's 81st Independence Day celebrations at his official residence in Nairobi on Monday, Adji invited Kenyan businesses to explore investment opportunities at the Indonesia Nairobi Expo scheduled for November 26 and 27.

"We see considerable potential for further cooperation in investments, industrial developments, downstream processing and value addition, as well as in aviation, energy, healthcare, manufacturing and the maritime sector," he said.

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Adji said the expo would provide a platform for businesses from both countries to explore opportunities, establish partnerships and strengthen commercial ties.

Healthcare has emerged as a promising area of cooperation, with six Indonesian companies participating in the World Health Expo held in Nairobi to showcase pharmaceuticals, personal care products, herbal products and medical equipment.

The ambassador said their participation demonstrated Indonesia's interest in expanding commercial partnerships while contributing to stronger health systems.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who attended the celebrations as chief guest representing Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, highlighted pharmaceutical cooperation as a key example of the growing partnership.

Duale said Kenya was working with Indonesia to strengthen local vaccine processing and reduce reliance on imported pharmaceutical products.

He cited collaboration between the Kenya BioVax Institute and Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical company PT Bio Farma, involving the transfer of advanced biomanufacturing technology to strengthen Kenya's vaccine processing capacity.

"Together we are fast-tracking Kenya's capacity to initiate local fill-and-finish processing for life-saving vaccines," Duale said.

He said the partnership would strengthen Kenya's long-term health security and could benefit the wider East African region.

Duale also highlighted regulatory cooperation between Kenya's Pharmacy and Poisons Board and Indonesia's National Agency of Drug and Food Control, saying it would support access to quality generic medicines by combining Indonesian pharmaceutical expertise with Kenya's manufacturing and export incentives.

"Access to safe, high-quality and affordable healthcare is a fundamental human right and a core pillar of Kenya's domestic development agenda," he said.

"As we push towards health sovereignty and work to reduce our pharmaceutical import dependence, Indonesia has proven to be a deeply trusted partner."

Decades of diplomatic ties

Kenya and Indonesia established diplomatic relations in 1979, with former Indonesian President Joko Widodo's visit to Kenya in 2023 providing fresh momentum to bilateral engagement.

Duale said the partnership was rooted in the spirit of the 1955 Asian-African Conference in Bandung, which promoted South-South cooperation, mutual respect and shared development.

He also cited the second Indonesia-Africa Forum held in Bali, where leaders outlined priorities for expanding trade and development cooperation.

"Today, Kenya and Indonesia are actively moving beyond traditional diplomacy to deliver tangible economic solutions that directly improve the livelihood of our citizens," Duale said.

Adji said Indonesia looked forward to further strengthening bilateral relations, including through a future visit by Kenya's President to Indonesia.

He reaffirmed Indonesia's commitment to international cooperation and peace through multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the G20 and BRICS.

Adji also highlighted Nairobi's role as a centre of international environmental diplomacy and sustainable urban development, given its hosting of the United Nations Environment Programme and UN-Habitat.

He described Indonesia's foreign policy as independent and active, guided by international cooperation while allowing the country to make its own decisions.

"As we say in Indonesia, a thousand friends are too few, one enemy too many," he said, drawing parallels with the Swahili saying that unity is strength and division is weakness.

Education and cultural exchange

Beyond trade and investment, the two countries are strengthening educational and cultural ties.

Adji said Kenya had become the second-largest recipient of Indonesia's Aid Scholarship, with educational exchange programmes helping deepen people-to-people relations.

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He said Kenyan students who study in Indonesia could serve as lasting bridges of friendship between the two countries.

Cultural and sporting ties have also grown through pencak silat, Indonesia's traditional martial art. Kenyan athletes won three silver and two bronze medals at last year's Pencak Silat World Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The sport has expanded in Kenya since the establishment of its national federation in 2021, with 16 member associations.

The celebrations also provided an opportunity for Indonesia to express solidarity with Kenya following the recent building collapse in Nairobi and the reported Ebola cases.

Adji conveyed condolences to families affected by the building collapse, commended rescue teams and wished the Kenyan government and health workers success in containing the Ebola outbreak.

"As Indonesia celebrates 81 years of independence, we reaffirm our commitment to unity and diversity at home and to dialogue, cooperation and peace abroad," he said.

The event brought together members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of international organisations, Kenyan partners and members of the Indonesian community living in Kenya.