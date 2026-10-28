Somalia: Somaliland Joins Ethiopian Navy's Red Sea Workshop

Addis Ababa — Somaliland is among the participants in a four-day regional maritime security workshop hosted by the Ethiopian Navy in Addis Ababa, bringing together naval and maritime representatives from Yemen, Oman, Djibouti and Puntland to strengthen cooperation across the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and western Indian Ocean.

The workshop, which opened on October 26 and runs until October 29, focuses on maritime search and rescue, regional security challenges and improving coordination among maritime authorities, according to the Ethiopian National Defense Force.

Ethiopian Navy Commander Vice Admiral Kindu Gezu attended the opening ceremony as guest of honour and delivered remarks highlighting the strategic importance of maritime cooperation and coordinated responses to emerging security challenges.

The Ethiopian military said the gathering brought together naval commanders and maritime representatives from across the region to exchange experiences, strengthen professional relationships and improve cooperation in addressing maritime emergencies.

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The event, officially titled the Regional Search and Rescue (SAR) Workshop, is being held under the Crisis Response Project for the Red Sea and Western Indian Ocean. The event materials display the logos of the Djibouti Code of Conduct, EU CRIMARIO, Expertise France and the European Union.

The workshop provides a platform for participating maritime authorities to discuss search-and-rescue coordination, information sharing and operational responses to incidents affecting shipping and maritime safety.

Somaliland's participation comes amid growing regional attention to maritime security in the Gulf of Aden, where commercial shipping routes connect the Indian Ocean with the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

Somaliland has an 850-kilometre coastline along the Gulf of Aden, one of the longest in the Horn of Africa. Its strategic Port of Berbera has undergone significant infrastructure development and serves as a major maritime trade gateway connecting Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa to international markets.

The European Union-backed CRIMARIO programme supports maritime domain awareness, information sharing and cooperation among maritime authorities in the Indian Ocean region.

The Addis Ababa gathering comes as Ethiopia continues efforts to develop its naval capabilities and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

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The workshop is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, October 29, with discussions aimed at strengthening regional maritime cooperation and emergency response capabilities.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)