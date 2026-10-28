Kenya: Ruto Heads to Russia to Pursue New Markets, Investment for Kenya

Nairobi — President William Ruto is heading to Moscow, Russia, to pursue expanded markets for Kenyan exports, attract investment and secure partnerships in manufacturing, agriculture and technology as Kenya seeks to diversify its international economic ties.

Ruto departs Tuesday evening to attend the Third Russia-Africa Summit and the accompanying Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, scheduled for October 28-30, according to State House.

The President is expected to push for greater access to the Russian market for Kenyan tea, coffee, cut flowers, fresh produce and value-added products, while seeking investment to boost local manufacturing, create jobs and increase export earnings.

The visit follows the arrival in Moscow of Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who departed Kenya on Monday ahead of the summit.

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Kenya plans to use the high-level engagements to deepen trade and investment ties with Russia and other participating countries, with a focus on translating diplomatic relations into economic opportunities for local businesses.

"As the AU champion on the African Continental Free Trade Area, the President will seek greater market access for African tea, coffee, cut flowers, fresh produce and value-added products," State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Ruto will also pursue investment in agro-processing, manufacturing, energy and infrastructure, alongside partnerships in artificial intelligence, digital innovation and technology transfer.

The engagements are expected to explore ways of securing affordable agricultural inputs and strengthening food security, amid efforts to improve agricultural productivity and expand value addition.

At the Africa-Russia Business Roundtable, Ruto will present Kenya as an investment destination and a gateway to African markets, seeking joint ventures and commercial partnerships that could strengthen domestic industries and generate employment.

The wider summit agenda includes economic development, political cooperation, international peace and security, as well as Africa's push for stronger representation in global decision-making and reforms to international governance institutions.

On the sidelines, Ruto is expected to meet other heads of state and government, international organisations, financial institutions and major corporations to mobilise investment, unlock markets and advance Kenya's economic priorities.

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Kenya's participation comes as the government seeks to diversify trading partnerships and expand opportunities for its agricultural exports while attracting capital and technology to support industrialisation.