Ethiopia: Peace-Security Anchor Ethiopia Must Consolidate Commitments to Peace and Security - Former PM

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia, which remains an anchor for peace and security in the region, must strengthen and continue this genuine commitment to peace, former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn told ENA.

Speaking to ENA on the sidelines of the recent 12th Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa, he noted that the country remains an anchor for peace and security in the region.

The diplomatic efforts made when the Sudan crisis arose and the ongoing shared role it continues to play in Somalia are examples in this regard, Hailemariam said, stressing that Ethiopia must greatly strengthen and continue this genuine commitment to peace.

According to him, there also is a commendable effort for a peace agenda to exist and for peace to come within the country as well.

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"When we look at all these things broadly, Ethiopia has continued to be an anchor state; and it must continue to do so," the former premier underscored.

Commenting on the High-Level Forum, he highlighted the platform's success in fostering open and unvarnished dialogue among African leaders on pressing regional security challenges.

Hailemariam emphasized that the Tana Forum sets itself apart from standard international gatherings by prioritizing candid exchange over political posture.

"What distinguishes the Tana Forum from other well-known platforms is that it is a platform that allows people to speak their minds and express what they truly feel," he explained.

"Elsewhere, there is what is called a diplomatic language. The situation is often such that you pass through the middle without effectively conveying the message you want. So we needed a platform different from that; and we have come this far."

According to him, the Forum has played a vital, constructive role by delivering actionable recommendations and directly preparing comprehensive peace and security reports for the African Union over the past 12 years.

In Ethiopia, there are also commendable ongoing efforts to ensure lasting peace within the country itself.

Pointing to Ethiopia's population of over 130 million, Hailemariam stressed that both domestic and regional stability directly impact the nation.

He pointed out that the government's recent calls for peace reflect a practical commitment to resolving differences through open dialogue, negotiation, and a spirit of compromise rather than avoiding underlying issues.

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As peace benefits all, the former Prime Minister encouraged the continuous strengthening of peace initiatives to achieve tangible results across the region.