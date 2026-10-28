South Africa: Four Days, Four Protests - Desperate Joburg Residents Hit the Streets Over Water Cuts

27 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Anna Cox

At a home for disabled residents, dirty linen and nappies piled up during a five-day water outage. Elsewhere, desperate residents are illegally breaking open fire hydrants, private water sales have prompted a warning and protests are spreading as Johannesburg also battles electricity and refuse-collection failures.

Soiled nappies piled up, toilets went unflushed and dirty bed linen could not be washed as a five-day water outage plunged a Johannesburg home for people with disabilities into a hygiene crisis.

At St Giles Association for the Physically Disabled in Dewetshof, near Kensington, many of the 29 residents are frail or physically disabled and rely on caregivers to get out of bed, dress, bathe and use the toilet. Some need to be bathed two or three times a day because of incontinence.

"The past few days have been hell. We have never had such a long outage, and for us it was a complete nightmare," said manager Palesa Nhlapo.

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Emergency reserves of 25 litres in each bathroom ran out within a morning. Dirty linen and clothing accumulated, floors could not be washed properly and staff struggled to keep toilets clean, raising fears about the spread of disease.

"We keep 25 litres of water in every bathroom for emergencies, but that was finished in one morning," Nhlapo said.

Even preparing meals and providing drinking water, tea, coffee and juice became difficult in the heat.

Staff hired a bakkie to collect water from the Jeppe Fire Station - an extra expense...

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