Nigeria: I'm Back Home to Help Nigeria, Adesina Tells Tinubu

Former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has declared his readiness to support Nigeria's development in any capacity, saying he returned home after completing his 10-year tenure at the continental financial institution to contribute to the country's progress.

Adesina stated this on Tuesday after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The former AfDB president said he was not seeking a government appointment but was willing to offer his services to Nigeria out of a sense of duty and patriotism.

"I'm back at home, here to help and ready to help. It's my country. I love my country, and I'm ready to help," he said.

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Asked about the capacity in which he could assist the country, Adesina said he was prepared to serve in any role the President considered appropriate.

"Well, you know, I'm fully able to help Nigeria in any capacity. I've always had that. You know, my heart is always at home. And in any capacity that His Excellency feels I can help, I can help in anything.

"I'm not looking for a job. I'm not looking for anything. I'm just here to help. It's my country. I have a duty, an obligation, and a responsibility to do so, and I will," he said.

Adesina explained that his visit to Tinubu was partly to formally report the completion of his two terms as AfDB president and brief the President on the achievements recorded during his decade in office.

According to him, Tinubu expressed satisfaction with the bank's accomplishments and its support for Nigeria during his tenure.

He disclosed that the AfDB provided approximately $7 billion in financing to Nigeria between 2015 and 2025, representing about 63 per cent of the $11.1 billion the bank had committed to the country since commencing operations in Nigeria in 1971.

Adesina said the figures underscored the level of support Nigeria received from the development finance institution during his leadership.

The former AfDB chief also commended Tinubu for implementing economic reforms, particularly the removal of the petrol subsidy and the harmonisation of foreign exchange windows.

He described the measures as difficult but necessary reforms, adding that they were beginning to produce positive results.

According to him, Nigeria now has greater foreign exchange availability, while portfolio investors are returning to the country and inflation is trending downwards.

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Adesina, however, acknowledged that prices remained high despite the downward trend in inflation.

He also noted that perceptions of Nigeria in the international financial community had improved, pointing to more favourable assessments by some credit rating agencies, which he said had assigned the country stable or positive outlooks.

The former AfDB president stressed that economic reforms and stabilisation should be followed by structural transformation capable of delivering sustained economic growth and prosperity.

He said Tinubu recognised the importance of moving beyond stabilisation to address the country's broader development needs.

Adesina's meeting with Tinubu comes after the completion of his 10-year tenure as president of the African Development Bank, where he led the institution for two five-year terms.