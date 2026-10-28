Sudan: Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Arrives in Azerbaijan's Capital, Baku

Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir arrived in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, on Monday at the invitation of his Azerbaijani counterpart, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, to participate in the Seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

Al-Eisir was received at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Sudan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Anas Al-Tayib Al-Gailani, and several members of the Sudanese Embassy.

The minister is scheduled to address the ministerial meeting of culture ministers on Tuesday. On the sidelines of the forum, he will also hold several meetings with participating ministers, as well as meet his Azerbaijani counterpart, Adil Karimli, and the Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik.