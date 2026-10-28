North Africa: Prime Minister Receives Arab League Secretary-General

27 October 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

KHARTOUM (SUNA) - Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris received Arab League Secretary-General Ambassador Nabil Fahmy and his accompanying delegation at his office on Monday, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem and Cabinet Secretary-General Ali Mohamed Ali.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the efforts of the Arab League General Secretariat, commending its support for the aspirations of the Sudanese people and its solidarity with them.

He affirmed that the Sudanese government remained open to efforts to achieve peace in a manner that preserves the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and institutions. He called on the Arab League General Secretariat to intensify its efforts in the coming period, both through the Quintet Mechanism and at the bilateral level.

For his part, the Arab League Secretary-General explained that his visit to Sudan, just four months after assuming office, reflected the League's strong interest in the Sudan file.

He affirmed the League's desire to strengthen cooperation with the Sudanese government to achieve peace in the country, while stepping up engagement with relevant regional and international parties and supporting efforts toward recovery and reconstruction.

Read the original article on SNA.

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