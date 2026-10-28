North Africa: TSC President Meets Arab League Secretary-General

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan met with Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Nabil Fahmy at the Republican Palace on Monday, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem and Sudan's Chargé d'Affaires to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ambassador Omer Al-Faroug.

In a press statement, Dr. Fahmy said Sudan holds particular importance in the Arab world, highlighting its longstanding role in supporting and championing Arab causes. He reaffirmed the Arab League's commitment to supporting Sudan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national institutions.

He explained that his visit to Sudan reflects the Arab world's concern for the Sudanese issue and the need to address it. He also affirmed the League's commitment to safeguarding Sudan's interests within the framework of decisions adopted by Arab ministerial councils and summits, which are collectively aimed at achieving peace and stability in Sudan and supporting reconstruction efforts.

The Arab League Secretary-General added that he would continue his discussions and meetings with Sudanese officials and the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue Preparatory Committee. He said he was open to hearing their perspectives on establishing peace and restoring stability in Sudan.