Namibia Accords Special Funeral to Pohamba

27 October 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has accorded a special funeral to former first lady the late Penehupifo Pohamba, who died on 17 October 2026.

The announcement was made by Minister of Information and Communication Technology Emma Theofilus on Saturday, who said the decision recognises Pohamba's service to the nation and her contribution to Namibia's social and national development.

Pohamba served as Namibia's second first lady from 2005 to 2015.

According to the announcement, a memorial service will be held at Okanghudi village in the Ohangwena region on Friday, 30 October, followed by the funeral service at the same village on Saturday, 31 October 2026. According to Theofilus, the Office of the President, through the secretary to the Cabinet, will coordinate the logistical, administrative and protocol arrangements in consultation with the bereaved family and relevant stakeholders.

Government offices, ministries and agencies, the Office of the Former President, and regional and local authorities will work together to organise transport, security, medical services and other requirements for the services.

She called on Namibians to honour Pohamba's memory and legacy and extend their condolences and support to the bereaved family.

 

Read the original article on New Era.

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