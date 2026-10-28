Namibia: Katutura Residents Roll Up Sleeves in Mayoral Clean-Up

Katutura Central residents joined City of Windhoek officials to clean up their neighbourhood as part of the Mayoral Clean-Up Campaign, led by Councillor Mathew Shoongo.

Residents answered the mayor's call to take action and help keep their surroundings clean. Michael Muronga, a resident who took part, praised the initiative and said it would help rid their area, and Windhoek at large, of dirt.

"This campaign will help us remove the dirtiness in our locations and in Windhoek as a whole," Muronga said.

He commended the organisers and urged them to keep the campaign going, saying it promotes good hygiene.

"This should continue, because it teaches us to keep our surroundings clean, and that is good for our health," he said.

Since February, the campaign has visited constituencies across Windhoek, encouraging residents to take ownership of their surroundings and contribute to a cleaner city.

Namica Supermarket was thanked for its continued support, providing refreshments and volunteers for the clean-up.

The Junior Council was also acknowledged for taking part.

The next edition of the campaign will take place on 7 November around the Single Quarter area. Residents in and around Single Quarter are encouraged to come out and join in.