Namibia: Unpaid Bills Could Spoil Gobabis Festive Season

The Municipality of Gobabis has warned residents with unpaid municipal bills that they could face service disconnections during the festive season if they fail to settle their accounts.

The warning comes after the municipality said it noticed that some residents stopped paying their municipal bills after switching to the prepaid system.

This was said in a public notice issued on Tuesday by the office of the chief executive, Sophia Eises.

"The Municipality of Gobabis has noted with concern that some account holders have stopped paying their municipal accounts after converting to the prepaid system," the notice states.

Eises urges affected residents to settle their outstanding bills as soon as possible to avoid having their municipal services disconnected.

The municipality says residents who fail to pay risk having their services disconnected in December 2026 and January 2027.

The municipality reminds residents that switching to the prepaid system does not mean they no longer have to pay money owed on their municipal accounts.