Uganda: Nabbanja Orders Local Leaders to Fix Garbage Collection Ahead of National Cleaning Day

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has directed local government authorities to strengthen sanitation supervision, improve garbage collection and ensure proper waste disposal as Uganda prepares for its fourth National Cleaning Day on Saturday, October 31.

Nabbanja acknowledged that despite the monthly campaign, garbage remains a problem in some communities, calling for better coordination, adequate resources and sustained enforcement of sanitation regulations.

"I therefore direct all responsible Local Government authorities and relevant institutions to strengthen sanitation supervision, ensure timely removal of accumulated waste and enforce applicable sanitation measures," Nabbanja said in a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister.

The exercise will run from 7am to 10am across the country, with Lira City designated as the national event venue ahead of Uganda's hosting of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

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Nabbanja clarified that the designation of Lira as the national venue does not limit participation to the city, saying all districts, cities, municipalities, town councils, sub-counties, parishes and villages are expected to take part.

Priority areas include roadsides, public walkways, markets, trading centres, drainage channels, schools, health facilities, residential neighbourhoods and workplaces.

The Prime Minister said local governments must provide cleaning tools, protective equipment, garbage trucks, wheelbarrows, fuel and other logistical support to ensure the exercise is properly conducted.

She also warned against collecting rubbish only to transfer it to other public spaces, directing authorities to ensure waste is transported to approved disposal or treatment facilities.

"The exercise must be properly planned and executed to ensure that collected waste is removed and delivered to approved disposal or treatment facilities rather than transferred to other public spaces," she said.

The directive addresses a key challenge in sanitation campaigns: ensuring that rubbish collected during community cleanups is subsequently transported and disposed of safely. Without reliable collection services, waste can accumulate again, undermining the benefits of the exercise.

Poor waste disposal, particularly dumping rubbish in drainage channels, can obstruct water flow and contribute to flooding during heavy rains. Accumulated waste can also create unsanitary conditions that expose communities to preventable diseases.

Nabbanja directed Resident District Commissioners, Resident City Commissioners, district chairpersons, mayors, chief administrative officers, city and town clerks, security personnel and local council leaders to mobilise residents and supervise the exercise.

She urged businesses, schools, health facilities, civil society organisations and households to participate and provide cleaning materials where possible.

The government will maintain restrictions on the movement of vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians during the three-hour exercise, according to Nabbanja.

Exemptions will apply to garbage collection trucks, emergency medical services, security personnel, diplomats, foreign tourists, health workers and people undertaking scheduled international journeys who possess the required supporting documents.

The Prime Minister urged the public to plan their movements in advance and follow instructions from authorities, while directing officials to communicate the arrangements and exemptions clearly.

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Nabbanja said the campaign should extend beyond the designated cleaning days, urging Ugandans to sort waste where practicable, use designated collection points and avoid illegal dumping.

"Our objective is not simply to clean the country for three hours on one day. It is to establish cleanliness, proper sanitation and environmental responsibility as permanent national values and everyday practices," she said.

The first three national exercises were held on July 25 in Kampala, August 29 in Wakiso and September 26 in Hoima City.

The programme aims to promote sanitation, environmental protection and public health through community participation and improved waste management.