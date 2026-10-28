Uganda: Nabbanja Raises Concern Over Persistent Garbage Despite National Cleanups

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has raised concern over persistent garbage in some parts of Uganda despite the government's monthly National Cleaning Day programme, directing local authorities to strengthen sanitation supervision and ensure timely waste collection.

Nabbanja made the call ahead of the fourth National Cleaning Day scheduled for Saturday, October 31, when communities across the country will participate in cleaning public spaces, markets, drainage channels and residential neighbourhoods.

"The continued presence of garbage in some areas remains a concern," Nabbanja said, urging local governments to enforce sanitation measures and ensure that accumulated waste is removed promptly.

She said authorities must provide the necessary equipment, including cleaning tools, protective gear, waste collection trucks, wheelbarrows and fuel, to support the exercise.

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Nabbanja also warned against transferring collected rubbish to other public spaces, directing those involved to ensure that waste is transported to approved disposal or treatment facilities.

The exercise will run from 7am to 10am across districts, cities, municipalities, town councils, sub-counties, parishes and villages, with Lira City designated as the national event venue ahead of Uganda's hosting of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

During the three-hour exercise, movement by vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians will be restricted, subject to specified exemptions. These include emergency medical services, security personnel, garbage collection trucks, diplomats, foreign tourists and health workers. Travellers undertaking scheduled international journeys will also be exempted if they have the required supporting documentation.

Nabbanja urged Resident District Commissioners, Resident City Commissioners, mayors, district chairpersons and local council leaders to mobilise residents and coordinate cleaning activities in their respective areas.

She also called on businesses, schools, health facilities, civil society organisations and households to participate and provide cleaning materials where possible.

The government introduced the monthly programme to promote sanitation, environmental protection and public health. Previous national exercises were held on July 25 in Kampala, August 29 in Wakiso and September 26 in Hoima City.

Nabbanja said the initiative should not be limited to designated cleaning days, urging Ugandans to adopt responsible waste management practices, including using designated collection points, sorting waste where practicable and avoiding illegal dumping.

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She emphasised that the objective was to make cleanliness a daily responsibility rather than an activity undertaken for only three hours at the end of each month.