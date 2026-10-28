Malawi: Minister Chipungu Reveals Hackers Targeted Malawi's Land Database

Malawi's land records have come under cyber attack after hackers breached a government system and gained access to sensitive information, prompting ministers to announce a crackdown on online crime.

Lands Minister Chimwemwe Chipungu revealed that the Ministry's Land Information Management System was hacked around two weeks ago, exposing title deeds and other land-related data to unauthorised third parties.

In a startling disclosure at the National Cyber Security Drill and Conference in Lilongwe, Chipungu said cyber criminals infiltrated the system, although he stopped short of revealing the full scale of the breach.

The minister urged cyber security experts to strengthen Malawi's digital defences, warning that government systems are becoming increasingly vulnerable to sophisticated attacks.

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The disclosure came as Information and Communications Technology Minister Dr Shadric Namalomba announced plans to overhaul Malawi's cyber security laws amid growing concerns over online fraud, data breaches and cybercrime.

Opening the National Cyber Security Conference and Cyber Drill 2026 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe,

Namalomba said government would review existing legislation and introduce tougher laws to protect citizens and institutions from emerging digital threats.

The planned reforms include a review of the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act and the Communications Act, alongside the introduction of new legislation such as the Cybersecurity Bill, the Cyber Crimes and E-Evidence Bill, and the E-Transactions and E-Commerce Bill.

Chipungu painted a worrying picture of the threat facing public institutions, alleging that hackers who breached his ministry's Information Management System went as far as selling title deeds while impersonating ministry officials.

The revelations have intensified calls for stronger enforcement of cyber laws.

Justice Minister Charles Mhango said existing legislation must be applied more aggressively, while penalties for cyberbullies and other online offenders should be increased to deter would-be criminals.

The conference, held under the theme "Strengthening National Cyber Resilience Through Collaboration and Preparedness," has brought together key stakeholders to bolster Malawi's readiness against a rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape.