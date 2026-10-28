Rwanda: Congolese Opposition Leaders Condemn Tshisekedi's Push for Constitutional Changes

The Article 64 Coalition for the Defence of the Constitutional Order (C64), a coalition of DR Congo opposition figures, has denounced President Félix Tshisekedi's push to change the country's constitution, warning that it could undermine presidential term limits and the democratic transfer of power.

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In a declaration issued on Tuesday, October 27, following a three-day conclave in Rome, Italy, the coalition rejected any constitutional amendment aimed at extending presidential tenure, allowing a third term or postponing the elections scheduled for 2028.

The C64 brings together opposition figures including Martin Fayulu, Moïse Katumbi, Jean-Marc Kabund, Augustin Matata and Delly Sesanga. Established in May this year, it said it would defend the constitutional order and oppose any attempts by President Tshisekedi, who is serving his second term, to retain power beyond legal limits.

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The coalition's declaration followed the National Assembly's adoption of a bill establishing the conditions for organising a referendum, renewing debate over possible constitutional changes.

The bill was adopted on October 23, after the National Assembly reconsidered it following observations by the Constitutional Court. It provides for the possibility of amending the Constitution through a referendum or adopting a new one. The text must now undergo a second reading in the Senate.

On Saturday, October 25, Tshisekedi told members of his coalition, Union Sacree de la Nation, in Kinshasa, including national deputies and senators, that he did not like the current Constitution.

"As for the Constitution, yes, I do not like it, and I have made no secret of that. I believe I have mentioned this before: I do not like this Constitution," he said.

"However, one should not link the idea of changing the Constitution to any desire on my part to cling to power...".

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The C64 said the referendum bill must not be used to bypass constitutional safeguards, particularly Article 220, which protects the number and duration of presidential terms.

"A Constitution need not be 'loved' or desired; it must be scrupulously respected and upheld," the opposition coalition said in a statement on Tuesday. They added that "no parliamentary majority, of any kind, may exempt itself from the Constitution."

"Neither the personal ambitions nor the stated mission of Félix Tshisekedi and his supporters can justify the seizure of power or the undermining of the democratic transition."

The coalition described a potential attempt to circumvent constitutional limits as a "constitutional coup d'état", which it said would involve subverting state institutions and security forces to keep the incumbent in power beyond the limits set by law.

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C64 seeks meetings with Tshisekedi and Kabila

As part of its political initiative, the coalition announced plans to meet Tshisekedi and former president Joseph Kabila, who now leads the armed movement FRN, separately to seek what it observes as a "Congolese solution" to the crisis.

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It said the meetings would aim to secure agreement on a genuine, inclusive national dialogue under conditions acceptable to all parties, with the objective of safeguarding national interests and preserving the country's territorial integrity.

The C64 said the dialogue's purpose, composition, facilitation, procedures and follow-up should be determined through consultation. It added that the process should restore trust, protect civil liberties and preserve the 2028 electoral timetable.

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The coalition also called for an end to arbitrary arrests, intimidation and restrictions on peaceful political activity. It demanded the return of exiles, an end to politically motivated trials and the release of people detained arbitrarily for their opinions or civic engagement.

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It called on Congolese citizens to support dialogue as a way of defending the Constitution, national unity and democratic freedoms.

Calls for dialogue as fighting continues

Beyond the constitutional dispute, the coalition warned that DR Congo was facing a worsening political, security and humanitarian crisis, marked by renewed fighting and the risk of territorial fragmentation.

It said the crisis could not be resolved through military action alone and called for an inclusive national dialogue bringing together all parties to the conflict.

The coalition also urged the implementation of the Doha peace process commitments made between the Congolese government and the AFC/M23, the precursor to Kabila-led FRN. The new movement has taken over AFC/M23's commitments in the Doha process.

"The C64 calls for discussions with all parties to the conflict in order to put an end to the military escalation and the humanitarian crisis. The Doha process must be coordinated and yield verifiable results: adherence to the ceasefire, credible monitoring of its implementation, protection of civilians, and humanitarian access," they said.