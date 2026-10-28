Uganda: Ankole Opposition Vows to Persist Despite Alleged Political Intimidation

Opposition activists across the Ankole sub-region say they will not abandon their political parties despite allegations of intimidation, political persecution and attempts by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to lure opposition figures into its ranks.

The activists have called for peaceful political coexistence and greater democratic space, arguing that the grievances driving opposition politics will persist regardless of the fate of individual leaders.

Ankole remains a stronghold of the NRM. According to figures cited in the report, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni secured 91.96% of the presidential vote in the sub-region during the 2026 elections.

The NRM also reportedly won 30 of the 35 directly elected parliamentary seats, all 13 district woman representative seats, all 13 district chairperson positions and the Mbarara City mayoral race.

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The opposition's representation in the sub-region was further weakened by the defeat of former Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye, who lost to NRM's Zadok Mutekanga.

Despite his defeat, Mwijukye maintains that opposition politics remains an important platform for citizens seeking accountability and challenging government shortcomings.

"Where there is fear, there are no political structures. What can kill opposition is government doing the right things, not picking people one by one and sending them to prison or exile," Mwijukye said.

He disputed the circumstances surrounding his electoral defeat, alleging that external forces had sought to remove him from Parliament and eliminate opposition representation in Ankole.

"I didn't lose an election because the people of Buhweju didn't vote for me, no. It was a planned move to kick me out of Parliament. External forces came and said they never wanted opposition in Ankole. They said, 'We don't want to see him,"' he said.

At the grassroots, opposition organisers say the absence of prominent national figures has not diminished their commitment to political activism.

Bright Muhumuza, the National Unity Platform (NUP) regional coordinator for Ankole, said opposition politics was rooted in the issues affecting citizens rather than the presence of individual leaders.

"Dr Besigye and Kyagulanyi are not here, but we are here. Opposition is not Kyagulanyi, Besigye or Muhumuza. Opposition is about the issues that affect Ugandans. If those issues still exist, even if you kill or break us, opposition will still remain," Muhumuza said.

Lawyer and political analyst Moses Nuwagaba said the NRM's electoral dominance did not necessarily mean that all its supporters endorsed the persecution of opposition figures.

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"NRM members in Ankole don't support persecution of opposition leaders. God knows Satan and his address, but why hasn't He killed Satan? Likewise, NRM should let PFF, ANT, DP, NUP and UPC be," Nuwagaba said.

Political commentator Sir Khoikhoi attributed growing public dissatisfaction to what he described as generational exclusion, nepotism and corruption.

"We have a generational encroachment where one particular generation is encroaching on other generations, which is breeding nepotism and corruption and has made people lose hope," he said.

Khoikhoi also questioned the apparent lack of widespread public mobilisation over the detention or exile of prominent opposition figures, arguing that many citizens had become disillusioned with politics.

"If Dr Besigye and Kyagulanyi were arrested and in exile, respectively, like it is today, we would be seeing riots here, but it is not the case. People have lost hope," he said.

Despite the NRM's electoral dominance, opposition activists in Ankole say they intend to continue organising around governance concerns and advocating for political pluralism.

Their remarks point to a continuing debate over political participation, public confidence in electoral processes and the space available to opposition parties in Uganda.